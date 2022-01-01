Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad T16 or ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad T16 vs ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)

55 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad T16
VS
51 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
Lenovo ThinkPad T16
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad T16 and ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T16
  • Around 49% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 52.5 against 45 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (130 vs 143.4 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad T16
vs
ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)

Case

Weight 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 361.9 x 255.5 x 20.5 mm
14.25 x 10.06 x 0.81 inches		 357 x 235 x 18.9 mm
14.06 x 9.25 x 0.74 inches
Area 925 cm2 (143.4 inches2) 839 cm2 (130.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~73.9%
Side bezels 8.6 mm 12.4 mm
Colors Black, Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 1
Noise level 34 dB 45.6 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 147 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1393:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 80.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 80.1% -
Response time 22 ms -
Max. brightness
ThinkPad T16 +33%
400 nits
ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 135 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 541 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 3.8 GHz
Cores 10 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS -
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 8
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 48 GB 40 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 75.1 dB 81.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 67.7 cm 10.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
