Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 52.5 against 45 watt-hours

Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 4 AMD Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (110.8 vs 143.4 square inches)

Case Weight 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs) 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) Dimensions 361.9 x 255.5 x 20.5 mm

14.25 x 10.06 x 0.81 inches 324 x 220.7 x 17.9 mm

12.76 x 8.69 x 0.7 inches Area 925 cm2 (143.4 inches2) 715 cm2 (110.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~75.5% Side bezels 8.6 mm 7.1 mm Colors Black, Gray Black, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans - 1 Noise level 34 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS) Size 16 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1393:1 500:1 sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 80.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 80.1% - Response time 22 ms - Max. brightness ThinkPad T16 +60% 400 nits ThinkPad E14 Gen 4 AMD 250 nits

Battery Capacity 52.5 Wh 86 Wh 45 Wh 57 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 / 135 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 541 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 0 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS - Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 8 GPU performance ThinkPad T16 2.703 TFLOPS ThinkPad E14 Gen 4 AMD n/a

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB 48GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 40GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 Max. ram size 48 GB 40 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 75.1 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 11.5 x 67.7 cm 10.0 x 5.6 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

