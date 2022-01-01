Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 or Swift 3 (SF314-43) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 vs Acer Swift 3 (SF314-43)

55 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
VS
50 out of 100
Acer Swift 3 (SF314-43)
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
Acer Swift 3 (SF314-43)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 and Acer Swift 3 (SF314-43) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 57 against 48 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
vs
Swift 3 (SF314-43)

Case

Weight 1.12 kg (2.47 lbs) 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs)
Dimensions 315.6 x 222.5 x 15.36 mm
12.43 x 8.76 x 0.6 inches		 322.8 x 212.2 x 15.95 mm
12.71 x 8.35 x 0.63 inches
Area 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~78.9%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 6.5 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 -
Noise level 35.4 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 2067:1 -
sRGB color space 98.6% -
Adobe RGB profile 76.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 74.6% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:08 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 297 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.6 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 3.8 GHz
Cores 10 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS -
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 8
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 4.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 75 dB -
Microphones 4 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Surface Pro 8 and ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
2. XPS 15 9520 (2022) and ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
3. MacBook Air (M2, 2022) and ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
4. Latitude 7430 and ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
5. ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 and ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
6. ZenBook 14 UM425 and Swift 3 (SF314-43)
7. Swift 3 (SF314-59) and Swift 3 (SF314-43)
8. Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021) and Swift 3 (SF314-43)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Swift 3 (SF314-43) and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский