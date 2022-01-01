You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 2560 x 1664 CPU - Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i7 1270P Apple M2 RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)

Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 57 against 52.6 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Can run popular games at about 62-85% higher FPS

39% sharper screen – 225 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (101.4 vs 108.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.12 kg (2.47 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 315.6 x 222.5 x 15.36 mm

12.43 x 8.76 x 0.6 inches 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Area 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~82% Side bezels 7.1 mm 5.6 mm Colors Black Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 -

Display 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 2560 x 1664 Size 14 inches 13.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Max. brightness ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 500 nits MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 57 Wh 52.6 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 30 / 35 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 1.41 TFLOPS MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +113% 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x8 GB - Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable - No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 4.0 2.2 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 4 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.