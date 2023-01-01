Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Touch) 3072 x 1920 CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P - Intel Core i7 9750H Intel Core i9 9880H Intel Core i9 9980HK GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 8GB AMD Radeon Pro 5600M 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 920 grams less (around 2.03 lbs)

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Better webcam recording quality

Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (108.8 vs 136.4 square inches) Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Features a much bigger (~75%) battery – 100 against 57 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

40% sharper screen – 226 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.12 kg (2.47 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs) Dimensions 315.6 x 222.5 x 15.36 mm

12.43 x 8.76 x 0.6 inches 357.9 x 245.9 x 16.2 mm

14.09 x 9.68 x 0.64 inches Area 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~84.3% Side bezels 7.1 mm 6.6 mm Colors Black Silver, Gray Material Top: Carbon fiber

Middle: Aluminum

Bottom: Aluminum

Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No - Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5616 RPM Noise level (max. load) 35.4 dB 46.1 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Touch) 3072 x 1920 Size 14 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 226 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor No Yes Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1331:1 sRGB color space 99% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 88.8% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.4% Response time - 43 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 400 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2019) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 57 Wh 100 Wh Full charging time 2:08 hr 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 96 W Cable length - 2 meters Weight of AC adapter 297 grams 359 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 8GB AMD Radeon Pro 5600M 8GB TGP 15 W 50 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1000 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1250 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1280 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 1.41 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2019) +127% 3.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 2666 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 4.0 4.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 75 dB 82.3 dB Microphones 4 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v5 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor Optional - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 4x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size 11.0 x 5.6 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.