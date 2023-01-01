Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 920 grams less (around 2.03 lbs)
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Better webcam recording quality
- Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (108.8 vs 136.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
- Features a much bigger (~75%) battery – 100 against 57 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 40% sharper screen – 226 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.12 kg (2.47 lbs)
|2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
|Dimensions
|315.6 x 222.5 x 15.36 mm
12.43 x 8.76 x 0.6 inches
|357.9 x 245.9 x 16.2 mm
14.09 x 9.68 x 0.64 inches
|Area
|702 cm2 (108.9 inches2)
|880 cm2 (136.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.9%
|~84.3%
|Side bezels
|7.1 mm
|6.6 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver, Gray
|Material
|Top: Carbon fiber
Middle: Aluminum
Bottom: Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|135°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|5616 RPM
|Noise level (max. load)
|35.4 dB
|46.1 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|226 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|3072 x 1920 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, HDR10
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|Yes
|Contrast
|1000:1
|1331:1
|sRGB color space
|99%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|88.8%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|99.4%
|Response time
|-
|43 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:08 hr
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|96 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|297 grams
|359 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|10 (2P + 8E)
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1534
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6221
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1607
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6907
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|50 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1000 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1250 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|3.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|1280
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|2666 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|-
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|-
|Speakers
|4.0
|4.2
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|75 dB
|82.3 dB
|Microphones
|4
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|Optional
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|4x USB 3.1
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1 mm
|Size
|11.0 x 5.6 cm
|15.5 x 9.9 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
