Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 or ROG Flow X13 GV301 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 vs ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301

58 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
VS
60 out of 100
ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 and ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS
  • Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 62 against 57 watt-hours
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
vs
ROG Flow X13 GV301

Case

Weight 1.12 kg (2.47 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Dimensions 315.6 x 222.5 x 15.36 mm
12.43 x 8.76 x 0.6 inches		 299 x 222 x 15.8 mm
11.77 x 8.74 x 0.62 inches
Area 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) 664 cm2 (102.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~78.4%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 180° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 14 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 75%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 75%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 100 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.6 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 10 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 35-45 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
1.41 TFLOPS
ROG Flow X13 GV301 +127%
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power - 2x1W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 or Dell XPS 13 9305
2. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 or Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
3. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 or Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
4. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 or Dell XPS 13 9310
5. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 or Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
6. ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 or Dell XPS 13 9310
7. ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 or ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
8. ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 or Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский