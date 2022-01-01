Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

55 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
VS
74 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 and Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 530 grams less (around 1.17 lbs)
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 390-532% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 76 against 57 watt-hours
  • 33% sharper screen – 216 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.12 kg (2.47 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 315.6 x 222.5 x 15.36 mm
12.43 x 8.76 x 0.6 inches		 312 x 227 x 18.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73 inches
Area 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~80.2%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 45 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 216 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 85.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 97.4%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 100 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 565 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.6 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 10 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1700 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 2000 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1792
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 112
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 64
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC285
Speakers 4.0 4.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 80 dB
Microphones 4 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 7.6 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 and ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
2. ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 and MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
3. ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 and XPS 13 Plus 9320
4. ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 and ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7)
5. ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 and Latitude 7520
6. ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) and ROG Strix G15 G513
7. ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) and MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
8. ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) and XPS 13 Plus 9320
9. ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) and Alienware x15 R2
10. ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) and Blade 14 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский