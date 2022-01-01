Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 or Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 vs Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401)

55 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
VS
62 out of 100
Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401)
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1800
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 and Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
  • Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 113-155% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 63 against 57 watt-hours
  • 50% sharper screen – 243 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
vs
Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401)

Case

Weight 1.12 kg (2.47 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 315.6 x 222.5 x 15.36 mm
12.43 x 8.76 x 0.6 inches		 317.4 x 228.5 x 18.9-19.2 mm
12.5 x 9 x 0.74-0.76 inches
Area 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) 725 cm2 (112.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~78.4%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 7.9 mm
Colors Black Silver, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 90 / 120 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.6 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 10 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 35 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 712 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1057 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 4.32 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.35 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

