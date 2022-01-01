Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 or Alienware m15 R7 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 vs Dell Alienware m15 R7

55 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
VS
65 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R7
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
Dell Alienware m15 R7
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 57 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 and Dell Alienware m15 R7 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1300 grams less (around 2.87 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (108.8 vs 150.5 square inches)
  • 15% sharper screen – 162 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R7
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 284-388% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
vs
Alienware m15 R7

Case

Weight 1.12 kg (2.47 lbs) 2.42 kg (5.34 lbs)
Dimensions 315.6 x 222.5 x 15.36 mm
12.43 x 8.76 x 0.6 inches		 356.2 x 272.5 x 12.9-20.6 mm
14.02 x 10.73 x 0.51-0.81 inches
Area 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~69.1%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 13.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 65 W 180 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.6 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 10 14
Threads 12 20
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1695 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48
GPU performance
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
1.41 TFLOPS
Alienware m15 R7 +517%
8.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 or X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
2. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 or Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
3. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 or Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
4. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 or X1 Yoga (Gen 7)
5. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 or Dell Latitude 7520
6. Dell Alienware m15 R7 or Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
7. Dell Alienware m15 R7 or x15 R2
8. Dell Alienware m15 R7 or MSI Vector GP66 (2022)
9. Dell Alienware m15 R7 or MSI Crosshair 15
10. Dell Alienware m15 R7 or G15 5520 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Alienware m15 R7 and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский