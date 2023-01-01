Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 or Alienware x15 R2 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 vs Dell Alienware x15 R2

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
VS
Dell Alienware x15 R2
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
Dell Alienware x15 R2
Display
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 and Dell Alienware x15 R2 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1150 grams less (around 2.54 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 20% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (108.8 vs 154.5 square inches)
  • 15% sharper screen – 162 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x15 R2
  • Can run popular games at about 476-649% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~53%) battery – 87 against 57 watt-hours
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
vs
Alienware x15 R2

Case

Weight 1.12 kg (2.47 lbs) 2.27 kg (5.01 lbs)
Dimensions 315.6 x 222.5 x 15.36 mm
12.43 x 8.76 x 0.6 inches		 359.7 x 277.3 x 12.5-15.9 mm
14.16 x 10.92 x 0.49-0.63 inches
Area 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) 997 cm2 (154.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~67.3%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Black White
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 4
Noise level (max. load) 35.4 dB 53 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 2067:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 98.6% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 76.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 74.6% -
Response time 35 ms 19 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:08 hr 2:05 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 297 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 12 20
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 125 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1467 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1778 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 13.6 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48
GPU performance
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
1.41 TFLOPS
Alienware x15 R2 +865%
13.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 4.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 75 dB 80.2 dB
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.0 x 5.6 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

