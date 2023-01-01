You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Touch) - 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1150 grams less (around 2.54 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1150 grams less (around 2.54 lbs) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Thinner bezels and 20% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 20% higher screen-to-body ratio Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (108.8 vs 154.5 square inches)

Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (108.8 vs 154.5 square inches) 15% sharper screen – 162 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Alienware x15 R2 Can run popular games at about 476-649% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 476-649% higher FPS Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a much bigger (~53%) battery – 87 against 57 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.12 kg (2.47 lbs) 2.27 kg (5.01 lbs) Dimensions 315.6 x 222.5 x 15.36 mm

12.43 x 8.76 x 0.6 inches 359.7 x 277.3 x 12.5-15.9 mm

14.16 x 10.92 x 0.49-0.63 inches Area 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) 997 cm2 (154.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~67.3% Side bezels 7.1 mm 7.2 mm Colors Black White Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 4 Noise level (max. load) 35.4 dB 53 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz PPI 162 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 2067:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 98.6% 100% Adobe RGB profile 76.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 74.6% - Response time 35 ms 19 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 +67% 500 nits Alienware x15 R2 300 nits

Battery Capacity 57 Wh 87 Wh Full charging time 2:08 hr 2:05 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 297 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 15 W 125 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1467 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1778 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 13.6 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 192 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48 GPU performance ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 1.41 TFLOPS Alienware x15 R2 +865% 13.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 4.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 75 dB 80.2 dB Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 11.0 x 5.6 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.