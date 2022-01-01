You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3072 x 1920 Battery 57 Wh - 54 Wh 64 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i7 1270P - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1260P RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 12GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 750 grams less (around 1.65 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (108.8 vs 139.3 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 5620 Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.12 kg (2.47 lbs) 1.87 kg (4.12 lbs) Dimensions 315.6 x 222.5 x 15.36 mm

12.43 x 8.76 x 0.6 inches 356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-18.3 mm

14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.72 inches Area 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~82.6% Side bezels 7.1 mm 6.1 mm Colors Black Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 35.4 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3072 x 1920 Size 14 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 2067:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 98.6% 100% Adobe RGB profile 76.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 74.6% - Response time 35 ms 35 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 +67% 500 nits Inspiron 16 5620 300 nits

Battery Capacity 57 Wh 54 Wh 64 Wh Voltage - 15 V Full charging time 2:08 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 297 gramm 290 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1260P Base frequency 1.6 GHz 1.2 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 10 6 Threads 12 8 L3 Cache 12 MB 10 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 1372 Inspiron 16 5620 +8% 1478 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 +44% 5589 Inspiron 16 5620 3872 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 n/a Inspiron 16 5620 5541

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) TGP 15 W 45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1400 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16 GPU performance ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 1.41 TFLOPS Inspiron 16 5620 +1% 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 4.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 75 dB - Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size - 13.3 x 9.0 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.