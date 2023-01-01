Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 or Inspiron 16 Plus 7620 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 vs Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620

56 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
VS
59 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620
Display
Battery 57 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 and Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 930 grams less (around 2.05 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (108.8 vs 139.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620
  • Can run popular games at about 184-251% higher FPS
  • Around 94% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
vs
Inspiron 16 Plus 7620

Case

Weight 1.12 kg (2.47 lbs) 2.05 kg (4.52 lbs)
Dimensions 315.6 x 222.5 x 15.36 mm
12.43 x 8.76 x 0.6 inches		 356.7 x 251.9 x 16.95-18.99 mm
14.04 x 9.92 x 0.67-0.75 inches
Area 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) 899 cm2 (139.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~82.6%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 6 mm
Colors Black Green
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 150°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 35.4 dB 49.4 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 2067:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 98.6% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 76.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 74.6% -
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 13.2 V
Full charging time 2:08 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 130 W
Weight of AC adapter 297 grams 501 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics 770
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 65 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40
GPU performance
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
1.41 TFLOPS
Inspiron 16 Plus 7620 +335%
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 4.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 75 dB 87.8 dB
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.0 x 5.6 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
