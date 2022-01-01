You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i7 1270P - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11850H RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 Easier to carry: weighs 370 grams less (around 0.82 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits

Display has support for touch input

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

45% sharper screen – 162 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5421 Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 64 against 57 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.12 kg (2.47 lbs) 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) Dimensions 315.6 x 222.5 x 15.36 mm

12.43 x 8.76 x 0.6 inches 321.3 x 212 x 20.9 mm

12.65 x 8.35 x 0.82 inches Area 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~79.3% Side bezels 7.1 mm 5.7 mm Colors Black Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1

Display 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 300:1 sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time - 25 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 +127% 500 nits Latitude 5421 220 nits

Battery Capacity 57 Wh 64 Wh Voltage - 15.2 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 1.41 TFLOPS Latitude 5421 +100% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable - Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 4.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 6.5 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.