You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 Battery 57 Wh - 41 Wh 58 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i7 1270P - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a much bigger (~39%) battery – 57 against 41 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7330 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (95 vs 108.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.12 kg (2.47 lbs) 0.96 kg (2.12 lbs) Dimensions 315.6 x 222.5 x 15.36 mm

12.43 x 8.76 x 0.6 inches 306.5 x 199.95 x 16.96 mm

12.07 x 7.87 x 0.67 inches Area 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) 613 cm2 (95 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~79.6% Side bezels 7.1 mm 6.1 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 1

Display 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Max. brightness ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 +25% 500 nits Latitude 7330 400 nits

Battery Capacity 57 Wh 41 Wh 58 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 65 / 90 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Base frequency 1.6 GHz 1.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 10 10 Threads 12 12 L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 +11% 1536 Latitude 7330 1384 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 +41% 5310 Latitude 7330 3773

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 1.41 TFLOPS Latitude 7330 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable - Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes - Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.