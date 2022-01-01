Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 or Latitude 7530 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 vs Dell Latitude 7530

55 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
VS
47 out of 100
Dell Latitude 7530
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
Dell Latitude 7530
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 57 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 and Dell Latitude 7530 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 420 grams less (around 0.93 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~39%) battery – 57 against 41 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (108.8 vs 127.4 square inches)
  • 15% sharper screen – 162 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
vs
Latitude 7530

Case

Weight 1.12 kg (2.47 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
Dimensions 315.6 x 222.5 x 15.36 mm
12.43 x 8.76 x 0.6 inches		 357.7 x 229.75 x 17.5-18.23 mm
14.08 x 9.05 x 0.69-0.72 inches
Area 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) 822 cm2 (127.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~81.7%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Max. brightness
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 +25%
500 nits
Latitude 7530
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 65 / 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.6 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 10 10
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
1.41 TFLOPS
Latitude 7530
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power - 2x4W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 or Dell XPS 13 9305
2. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 or Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
3. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 or X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
4. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 or Dell XPS 13 9310
5. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 or X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
6. Dell Latitude 7530 or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
7. Dell Latitude 7530 or XPS 15 9520 (2022)
8. Dell Latitude 7530 or Latitude 7520
9. Dell Latitude 7530 or Precision 7560
10. Dell Latitude 7530 or MSI Prestige 15 (12th Gen)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Latitude 7530 and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский