Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 or Latitude 9440 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 vs Dell Latitude 9440

56 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
VS
59 out of 100
Dell Latitude 9440
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
Dell Latitude 9440
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
2560 x 1600
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 and Dell Latitude 9440 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 9440
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 33% sharper screen – 216 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
vs
Latitude 9440

Case

Weight 1.12 kg (2.47 lbs) 1.53 kg (3.37 lbs)
Dimensions 315.6 x 222.5 x 15.36 mm
12.43 x 8.76 x 0.6 inches		 310.5 x 215 x 14.92-16.28 mm
12.22 x 8.46 x 0.59-0.64 inches
Area 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) 668 cm2 (103.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~85.1%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 4.5 mm
Colors Black Gray
Material Top: Carbon fiber
Middle: Aluminum
Bottom: Aluminum
Top: Aluminum
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 180° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level (max. load) 35.4 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 216 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support - No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor No Yes
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 99% 100%
Max. brightness
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
400 nits
Latitude 9440 +25%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.55 V
Full charging time 2:08 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 60 / 65 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 297 grams 220 / 287 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
1.41 TFLOPS
Latitude 9440
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ACL711-VD
Speakers 4.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 75 dB -
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.0 x 5.6 cm 13.0 x 7.2 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 or Surface Pro 9
2. ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 or MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
3. ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 or Surface Laptop 5 15
4. ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 or ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11
5. ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 or ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (Intel)
6. ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 or ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
7. Latitude 9440 or MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
8. Latitude 9440 or Latitude 7440
9. Latitude 9440 or Latitude 9430
10. Latitude 9440 or MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Latitude 9440 and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский