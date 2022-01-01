Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 or Vostro 7620 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 vs Dell Vostro 7620

57 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
VS
60 out of 100
Dell Vostro 7620
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
Dell Vostro 7620
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 57 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 and Dell Vostro 7620 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 840 grams less (around 1.85 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (108.8 vs 139.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 7620
  • Can run popular games at about 184-251% higher FPS
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 40GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
vs
Vostro 7620

Case

Weight 1.12 kg (2.47 lbs) 1.96 kg (4.32 lbs)
Dimensions 315.6 x 222.5 x 15.36 mm
12.43 x 8.76 x 0.6 inches		 356.78 x 251.9 x 16.95-18.99 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.67-0.75 inches
Area 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~82.6%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 35.4 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 2067:1 990:1
sRGB color space 98.6% 50%
Adobe RGB profile 76.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 74.6% -
Response time 35 ms 16 ms
Max. brightness
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 +67%
500 nits
Vostro 7620
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 13.2 V
Full charging time 2:08 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 297 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 10 12
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 65 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40
GPU performance
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
1.41 TFLOPS
Vostro 7620 +335%
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
Max. ram size - 40 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Waves MaxxAudio Pro
Speakers 4.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 75 dB -
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.0 x 5.6 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

