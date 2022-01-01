Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 vs Dell Vostro 7620
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 840 grams less (around 1.85 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (108.8 vs 139.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 7620
- Can run popular games at about 184-251% higher FPS
- Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 40GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.12 kg (2.47 lbs)
|1.96 kg (4.32 lbs)
|Dimensions
|315.6 x 222.5 x 15.36 mm
12.43 x 8.76 x 0.6 inches
|356.78 x 251.9 x 16.95-18.99 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.67-0.75 inches
|Area
|702 cm2 (108.9 inches2)
|899 cm2 (139.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.9%
|~82.6%
|Side bezels
|7.1 mm
|6.1 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|35.4 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|2067:1
|990:1
|sRGB color space
|98.6%
|50%
|Adobe RGB profile
|76.5%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|74.6%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|16 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|13.2 V
|Full charging time
|2:08 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|130 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|297 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|10
|12
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vostro 7620 +9%
1665
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vostro 7620 +75%
10520
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Vostro 7620 +19%
1754
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Vostro 7620 +100%
12594
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|65 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1237 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1500 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|6.14 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|Max. ram size
|-
|40 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|Waves MaxxAudio Pro
|Speakers
|4.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Loudness
|75 dB
|-
|Microphones
|4
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|11.0 x 5.6 cm
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1