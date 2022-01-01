You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Battery 57 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i7 1270P - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 690 grams less (around 1.52 lbs)

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (108.8 vs 122.9 square inches) Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) Can run popular games at about 160-218% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.12 kg (2.47 lbs) 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs) Dimensions 315.6 x 222.5 x 15.36 mm

12.43 x 8.76 x 0.6 inches 344.7 x 230 x 18 mm

13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches Area 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~89% Side bezels 7.1 mm 4.3 mm Colors Black Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 38.2 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1650:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 500 nits XPS 15 9510 (2021) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 57 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 11.3 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter - 473 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W 45 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1343 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.5 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40 GPU performance ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 1.41 TFLOPS XPS 15 9510 (2021) +290% 5.5 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable - Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG Speakers 4.0 2.2 Power - 2x2W, 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 88.8 dB Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 15.1 x 9.1 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.