Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 or Elite Dragonfly Max – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 vs HP Elite Dragonfly Max

55 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
VS
56 out of 100
HP Elite Dragonfly Max
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
HP Elite Dragonfly Max
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 and HP Elite Dragonfly Max important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the HP Elite Dragonfly Max
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (93.1 vs 108.8 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
vs
Elite Dragonfly Max

Case

Weight 1.12 kg (2.47 lbs) 1.13 kg (2.49 lbs)
Dimensions 315.6 x 222.5 x 15.36 mm
12.43 x 8.76 x 0.6 inches		 304.3 x 197.6 x 16 mm
11.98 x 7.78 x 0.63 inches
Area 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) 601 cm2 (93.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~81.1%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 5 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 180° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level - 31.1 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1767:1
sRGB color space 100% 94.8%
Adobe RGB profile - 72.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time - 38 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 264 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.6 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 10 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 4.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 87.1 dB
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.0 x 6.5 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Surface Pro 8 or ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
2. XPS 15 9520 (2022) or ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
3. ZenBook 14 UM425 or ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
4. Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") or ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
5. Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) or ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
6. XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) or Elite Dragonfly Max
7. MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) or Elite Dragonfly Max

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP Elite Dragonfly Max and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский