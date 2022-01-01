Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 or EliteBook 850 G8 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 vs HP EliteBook 850 G8

57 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
VS
53 out of 100
HP EliteBook 850 G8
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
HP EliteBook 850 G8
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 and HP EliteBook 850 G8 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 570 grams less (around 1.26 lbs)
  • Around 26% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (108.8 vs 130 square inches)
  • 15% sharper screen – 162 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 850 G8
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
vs
EliteBook 850 G8

Case

Weight 1.12 kg (2.47 lbs) 1.69 kg (3.73 lbs)
Dimensions 315.6 x 222.5 x 15.36 mm
12.43 x 8.76 x 0.6 inches		 359 x 233.8 x 19.2 mm
14.13 x 9.2 x 0.76 inches
Area 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) 839 cm2 (130 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~80%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 35.4 dB 34 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 2067:1 3273:1
sRGB color space 98.6% 95%
Adobe RGB profile 76.5% 65%
DCI-P3 color gamut 74.6% -
Response time 35 ms 20 ms
Max. brightness
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
500 nits
EliteBook 850 G8 +100%
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:08 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 297 gramm 200 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 10 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
1.41 TFLOPS
EliteBook 850 G8 +100%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 75 dB 70.7 dB
Microphones 4 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.0 x 5.6 cm 12.0 x 6.5 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Promotion
