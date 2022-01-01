Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 or Spectre x360 13 (2022) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 vs HP Spectre x360 13 (2022)

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
  • Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 13 (2022)
  • Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 66 against 57 watt-hours
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case

Weight 1.12 kg (2.47 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
Dimensions 315.6 x 222.5 x 15.36 mm
12.43 x 8.76 x 0.6 inches		 297.94 x 220.47 x 17.0 mm
11.73 x 8.68 x 0.67 inches
Area 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) 657 cm2 (101.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~80.4%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 3.6 mm
Colors Black White, Black, Blue
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 180° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 35.4 dB 42.3 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.5 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 171 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1280 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 2067:1 -
sRGB color space 98.6% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 76.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 74.6% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:08 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 297 gramm 263 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 10 10
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 4.0 2.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 75 dB 82 dB
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.0 x 5.6 cm 12.5 x 7.4 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

