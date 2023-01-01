Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 or Victus 16 (2021 AMD) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 vs HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 and HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) important characteristics
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1280 grams less (around 2.82 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (108.8 vs 149.1 square inches)
  • 18% sharper screen – 162 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 126-172% higher FPS
  • Around 62% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 70 against 57 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Case

Weight 1.12 kg (2.47 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Dimensions 315.6 x 222.5 x 15.36 mm
12.43 x 8.76 x 0.6 inches		 370 x 260 x 23.5 mm
14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches
Area 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) 962 cm2 (149.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~74.3%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black White, Silver, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 35.4 dB 52 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 137 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 2067:1 1203:1
sRGB color space 98.6% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 76.5% 73.2%
DCI-P3 color gamut 74.6% 72.6%
Response time 35 ms 12 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:08 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 200 W
Weigh of AC adapter 297 grams 500 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1375 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1645 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1408
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 88
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
1.41 TFLOPS
Victus 16 (2021 AMD) +229%
4.632 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC245
Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 75 dB 78 dB
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.0 x 5.6 cm 12.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

