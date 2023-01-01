You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Touch) - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - Radeon RX 5500M 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1280 grams less (around 2.82 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (108.8 vs 149.1 square inches)

18% sharper screen – 162 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 126-172% higher FPS

Around 62% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 70 against 57 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 70 against 57 watt-hours User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.12 kg (2.47 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) Dimensions 315.6 x 222.5 x 15.36 mm

12.43 x 8.76 x 0.6 inches 370 x 260 x 23.5 mm

14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches Area 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) 962 cm2 (149.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~74.3% Side bezels 7.1 mm 6.8 mm Colors Black White, Silver, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 35.4 dB 52 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 14 inches 16.1 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 162 ppi 137 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 2067:1 1203:1 sRGB color space 98.6% 100% Adobe RGB profile 76.5% 73.2% DCI-P3 color gamut 74.6% 72.6% Response time 35 ms 12 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 +100% 500 nits Victus 16 (2021 AMD) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 57 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time 2:08 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 200 W Weigh of AC adapter 297 grams 500 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX 5500M 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 15 W - Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1375 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1645 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1408 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 88 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 1.41 TFLOPS Victus 16 (2021 AMD) +229% 4.632 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC245 Speakers 4.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 75 dB 78 dB Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.7 mm Touchpad Size 11.0 x 5.6 cm 12.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.