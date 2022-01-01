Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 or ZBook Fury 16 G9 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 vs HP ZBook Fury 16 G9

57 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
VS
62 out of 100
HP ZBook Fury 16 G9
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
HP ZBook Fury 16 G9
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 and HP ZBook Fury 16 G9 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1320 grams less (around 2.91 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (108.8 vs 141 square inches)
Advantages of the HP ZBook Fury 16 G9
  • Can run popular games at about 390-532% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~67%) battery – 95 against 57 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 128GB)
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
vs
ZBook Fury 16 G9

Case

Weight 1.12 kg (2.47 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
Dimensions 315.6 x 222.5 x 15.36 mm
12.43 x 8.76 x 0.6 inches		 363 x 250.6 x 27.75 mm
14.29 x 9.87 x 1.09 inches
Area 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) 910 cm2 (141 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~81.6%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 9.2 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 35.4 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 2067:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 98.6% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 76.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 74.6% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
500 nits
ZBook Fury 16 G9 +100%
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:08 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 150 / 200 / 230 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 297 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 10 12
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1489 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 2177 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1792
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 112
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 64
GPU performance
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
1.41 TFLOPS
ZBook Fury 16 G9 +709%
11.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 4
Max. ram size - 128 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 75 dB -
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v2.0
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.0 x 5.6 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP ZBook Fury 16 G9 and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 or ask any questions
