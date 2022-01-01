Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 or IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 vs IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel)

58 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
VS
54 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 and IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Display has support for touch input
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel)
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 40% sharper screen – 227 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (95.9 vs 108.8 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
vs
IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel)

Case

Weight 1.12 kg (2.47 lbs) 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs)
Dimensions 315.6 x 222.5 x 15.36 mm
12.43 x 8.76 x 0.6 inches		 296.9 x 208.5 x 15.9 mm
11.69 x 8.21 x 0.63 inches
Area 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) 619 cm2 (96 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~82.8%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.6 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 10 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 -
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

