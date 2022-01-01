Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 or Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 vs Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)

57 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
VS
67 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 and Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1370 grams less (around 3.02 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (108.8 vs 147.6 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 284-388% higher FPS
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 80 against 57 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
vs
Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)

Case

Weight 1.12 kg (2.47 lbs) 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs)
Dimensions 315.6 x 222.5 x 15.36 mm
12.43 x 8.76 x 0.6 inches		 359.9 x 264.4 x 19.9-26.6 mm
14.17 x 10.41 x 0.78-1.05 inches
Area 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) 952 cm2 (147.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~78%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 7.6 mm
Colors Black White, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 35.4 dB 54.7 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 2067:1 -
sRGB color space 98.6% -
Adobe RGB profile 76.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 74.6% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:08 hr 0:40 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 65 W 230 / 300 W
Weigh of AC adapter 297 gramm 1056 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 10 12
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1695 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 75 dB 79.1 dB
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 -
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.0 x 5.6 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) vs Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
2. Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) vs ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
3. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 vs X1 Carbon Gen 10
4. Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (Intel) vs X1 Carbon Gen 10
5. MSI Raider GE76 (2022) vs Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
6. Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) vs 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
7. Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 vs 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
8. Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD) vs 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) and ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский