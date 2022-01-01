You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11980HK GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1380 grams less (around 3.04 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (108.8 vs 145.1 square inches) Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) Can run popular games at about 483-659% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 80 against 57 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

17% sharper screen – 189 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.12 kg (2.47 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 315.6 x 222.5 x 15.36 mm

12.43 x 8.76 x 0.6 inches 360 x 260 x 20.1-23.5 mm

14.17 x 10.24 x 0.79-0.93 inches Area 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) 936 cm2 (145.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~79.3% Side bezels 7.1 mm 7.7 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 35.4 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz PPI 162 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 2067:1 - sRGB color space 98.6% 100% Adobe RGB profile 76.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 74.6% - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 500 nits Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 57 Wh 80 Wh Full charging time 2:08 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 65 W 230 / 300 W Weigh of AC adapter 297 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB TGP 15 W 130 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1504 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1802 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 192 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48 GPU performance ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 1.41 TFLOPS Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) +879% 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 4.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 75 dB - Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 11.0 x 5.6 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.