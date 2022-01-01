Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 vs Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1050 grams less (around 2.32 lbs)
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (108.8 vs 142 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 284-388% higher FPS
- Around 88% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 71 against 57 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.12 kg (2.47 lbs)
|2.17 kg (4.78 lbs)
|Dimensions
|315.6 x 222.5 x 15.36 mm
12.43 x 8.76 x 0.6 inches
|357.7 x 256 x 16.9 mm
14.08 x 10.08 x 0.67 inches
|Area
|702 cm2 (108.9 inches2)
|916 cm2 (141.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.9%
|~81.1%
|Side bezels
|7.1 mm
|6.5 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|35.4 dB
|52 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|-
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|2067:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|98.6%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|76.5%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|74.6%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:08 hr
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|65 W
|170 / 230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|297 gramm
|689 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|10
|12
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1569
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9888
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1655
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11836
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|MUX
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|8.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|48
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS
8.7 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|Max. ram size
|-
|24 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|4.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|75 dB
|73.4 dB
|Microphones
|4
|-
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|11.0 x 5.6 cm
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
