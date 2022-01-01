You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery 57 Wh - 45 Wh 60 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i7 1270P - AMD Ryzen 3 5300U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 5650U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 36GB 40GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 580 grams less (around 1.28 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 57 against 45 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (108.8 vs 130 square inches) Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) User-upgradable RAM (up to 40GB)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.12 kg (2.47 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 315.6 x 222.5 x 15.36 mm

12.43 x 8.76 x 0.6 inches 357 x 235 x 18.9 mm

14.06 x 9.25 x 0.74 inches Area 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) 839 cm2 (130.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~73.9% Side bezels 7.1 mm 12.4 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1

Display 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 14 inches 15 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 147 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1200:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Max. brightness ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 +67% 500 nits ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 57 Wh 45 Wh 60 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS - Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 8 GPU performance ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 1.41 TFLOPS ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) n/a

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 36GB 40GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 40 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable - Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 4.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.