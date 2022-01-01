You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS) Battery 57 Wh - 45 Wh 57 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i7 1270P - AMD Ryzen 3 5425U AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB 40GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 470 grams less (around 1.04 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 57 against 45 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 4 AMD User-upgradable RAM (up to 40GB)

Case Weight 1.12 kg (2.47 lbs) 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) Dimensions 315.6 x 222.5 x 15.36 mm

12.43 x 8.76 x 0.6 inches 324 x 220.7 x 17.9 mm

12.76 x 8.69 x 0.7 inches Area 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) 715 cm2 (110.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~75.5% Side bezels 7.1 mm 7.1 mm Colors Black Black, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 35.4 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS) Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 2067:1 500:1 sRGB color space 98.6% - Adobe RGB profile 76.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 74.6% - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 +100% 500 nits ThinkPad E14 Gen 4 AMD 250 nits

Battery Capacity 57 Wh 45 Wh 57 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 297 gramm -

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i7 1270P AMD Ryzen 3 5425U AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U Base frequency 1.6 GHz 2.7 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.1 GHz Cores 10 4 Threads 12 8 L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 1536 ThinkPad E14 Gen 4 AMD n/a Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 5310 ThinkPad E14 Gen 4 AMD n/a

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS - Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 8 GPU performance ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 1.41 TFLOPS ThinkPad E14 Gen 4 AMD n/a

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 40GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 40 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 4.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 75 dB - Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 10.0 x 5.6 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.