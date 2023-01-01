You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Touch) - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 Battery 57 Wh - 39.3 Wh 52.5 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P - AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~45%) battery – 57 against 39.3 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 (AMD) Around 40% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Case Weight 1.12 kg (2.47 lbs) 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) Dimensions 315.6 x 222.5 x 15.36 mm

12.43 x 8.76 x 0.6 inches 317.75 x 226.82 x 18.03 mm

12.51 x 8.93 x 0.71 inches Area 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) 721 cm2 (111.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~78.9% Side bezels 7.1 mm 8.1 mm Colors Black Black, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 35.4 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 2067:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 98.6% - Adobe RGB profile 76.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 74.6% - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 +25% 500 nits ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 (AMD) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 57 Wh 39.3 Wh 52.5 Wh Full charging time 2:08 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 297 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon 660M TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1900 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16 GPU performance ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 1.41 TFLOPS ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 (AMD) +4% 1.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 4.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 75 dB - Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 11.0 x 5.6 cm 11.5 x 6.1 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

