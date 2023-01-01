Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1360P Intel Core i7 1365U Intel Core i7 1370P - Intel Core i5 1230U Intel Core i7 1250U RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 30% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 57 against 51 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315 Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (91.3 vs 108.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.12 kg (2.47 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) Dimensions 315.6 x 222.5 x 15.36 mm

12.43 x 8.76 x 0.6 inches 295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm

11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches Area 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~88.4% Side bezels 7.1 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black Blue, Burgundy Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Liquid metal No - Number of fans 2 -

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 Size 14 inches 13.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 169 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 - sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 400 nits XPS 13 9315 +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 57 Wh 51 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 W Weight of AC adapter 300 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 1.41 TFLOPS XPS 13 9315 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 6400 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC1319D Speakers 2.2 2.2 Power 2x2W, 2x0.8W 4x2W Dolby Atmos Yes - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size 11.0 x 5.6 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

