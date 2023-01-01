Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 or XPS 13 9315 – what's better?

56 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11
VS
54 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9315
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11
Dell XPS 13 9315
Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 and Dell XPS 13 9315 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 30% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 57 against 51 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (91.3 vs 108.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11
vs
XPS 13 9315

Case

Weight 1.12 kg (2.47 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
Dimensions 315.6 x 222.5 x 15.36 mm
12.43 x 8.76 x 0.6 inches		 295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm
11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches
Area 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~88.4%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Black Blue, Burgundy
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 14 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11
400 nits
XPS 13 9315 +25%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 W
Weight of AC adapter 300 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11
1.41 TFLOPS
XPS 13 9315
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC1319D
Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power 2x2W, 2x0.8W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.0 x 5.6 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

