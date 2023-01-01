Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 or Slim Pro 7 Gen 8 (14.5”, AMD) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 vs Slim Pro 7 Gen 8 (14.5”, AMD)

56 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11
VS
63 out of 100
Lenovo Slim Pro 7 Gen 8 (14.5”, AMD)
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11
Lenovo Slim Pro 7 Gen 8 (14.5”, AMD)
Display
CPU
RAM
16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 and Slim Pro 7 Gen 8 (14.5”, AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 470 grams less (around 1.04 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim Pro 7 Gen 8 (14.5”, AMD)
  • Can run popular games at about 206-281% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~28%) battery – 73 against 57 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 28% sharper screen – 208 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11
vs
Slim Pro 7 Gen 8 (14.5”, AMD)

Case

Weight 1.12 kg (2.47 lbs) 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs)
Dimensions 315.6 x 222.5 x 15.36 mm
12.43 x 8.76 x 0.6 inches		 326 x 227 x 15.6 mm
12.83 x 8.94 x 0.61 inches
Area 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) 740 cm2 (114.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~82.4%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black Gray, Blue
Material Top: Carbon fiber
Middle: Aluminum
Bottom: Aluminum
Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) - 51 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14.5 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 208 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Ambient light sensor No Yes
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1500:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 79%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 79%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 100 / 140 W
Weight of AC adapter 300 grams 378 / 442 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.55 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon 660M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 73 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1403 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1635 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.2 4.0
Power 2x2W, 2x0.8W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 79.7 dB
Microphones 4 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Infrared sensor Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.0 x 5.6 cm 13.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Slim Pro 7 Gen 8 (14.5”, AMD):
    - In different regions, the name "Lenovo Yoga Pro 7 Gen 8" may be used.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

