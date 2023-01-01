Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 - 2560 x 1600 3072 x 1920 3072 x 1920 CPU - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1360P Intel Core i7 1365U Intel Core i7 1370P - AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 470 grams less (around 1.04 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 470 grams less (around 1.04 lbs) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits Advantages of the Lenovo Slim Pro 7 Gen 8 (14.5”, AMD) Can run popular games at about 206-281% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 206-281% higher FPS Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a bigger (~28%) battery – 73 against 57 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~28%) battery – 73 against 57 watt-hours Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio 28% sharper screen – 208 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Lenovo Slim Pro 7 Gen 8 (14.5”, AMD) Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.12 kg (2.47 lbs) 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) Dimensions 315.6 x 222.5 x 15.36 mm

12.43 x 8.76 x 0.6 inches 326 x 227 x 15.6 mm

12.83 x 8.94 x 0.61 inches Area 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) 740 cm2 (114.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~82.4% Side bezels 7.1 mm 6.8 mm Colors Black Gray, Blue Material Top: Carbon fiber

Middle: Aluminum

Bottom: Aluminum

Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) - 51 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 2560 x 1600 3072 x 1920 3072 x 1920 Size 14 inches 14.5 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz PPI 162 ppi 208 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Ambient light sensor No Yes Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1500:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 79% DCI-P3 color gamut - 79% Max. brightness ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 +14% 400 nits Slim Pro 7 Gen 8 (14.5”, AMD) 350 nits

Battery Capacity 57 Wh 73 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 100 / 140 W Weight of AC adapter 300 grams 378 / 442 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB TGP 15 W 73 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1403 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1635 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5X GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40 GPU performance ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 1.41 TFLOPS Slim Pro 7 Gen 8 (14.5”, AMD) +375% 6.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.2 4.0 Power 2x2W, 2x0.8W 4x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 79.7 dB Microphones 4 4

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Infrared sensor Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 11.0 x 5.6 cm 13.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Slim Pro 7 Gen 8 (14.5”, AMD): - In different regions, the name "Lenovo Yoga Pro 7 Gen 8" may be used.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.