You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 2880 x 1800 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i7 8750H Intel Core i7 8850H Intel Core i9 8950HK RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 149-203% higher FPS

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (107.7 vs 130.3 square inches) Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Features a much bigger (~46%) battery – 83 against 57 watt-hours

Around 20% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

36% sharper screen – 221 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.13 kg (2.49 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs) Dimensions 314.5 x 221 x 14.9 mm

12.38 x 8.7 x 0.59 inches 349.3 x 240.7 x 15.5 mm

13.75 x 9.48 x 0.61 inches Area 695 cm2 (107.7 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% ~81.8% Side bezels 6.5 mm 8.8 mm Colors Black Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6500 RPM Noise level 34.3 dB 47 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 2880 x 1800 Size 14 inches 15.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 221 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1333:1 sRGB color space 100% - Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) 400 nits MacBook Pro 15 (2018) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 57 Wh 83 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 1:53 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 87 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 332 gramm 369 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 2.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 192 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 3 GPU performance ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) +271% 1.41 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 15 (2018) 0.38 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 2400 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 80.3 dB 85 dB Microphones 4 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 4x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 0.7 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 5.5 cm 16.0 x 9.9 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

