Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) vs ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301

53 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14
VS
67 out of 100
ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
From $1457
ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
From $2999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3840 x 2400
CPU
RAM 32GB
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) and ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
  • Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS
  • Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 62 against 57 watt-hours
  • 109% sharper screen – 338 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
vs
ROG Flow X13 GV301

Case

Weight 1.13 kg (2.49 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Width 314.5 mm (12.38 inches) 299 mm (11.77 inches)
Height 221 mm (8.7 inches) 222 mm (8.74 inches)
Thickness 14.9 mm (0.59 inches) 15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
Area 695 cm2 (107.7 inches2) 664 cm2 (102.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% ~78.4%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 180° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 34.3 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 338 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 116%
Adobe RGB profile - 86%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 85%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:53 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position - Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter 332 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memoty type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 640 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x16 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x1W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 80.3 dB -
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 5.5 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

