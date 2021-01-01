Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) or ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371 – what's better?

58 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14
VS
58 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
From $1457
ASUS ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) and ASUS ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371
  • Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 67 against 57 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (99.8 vs 107.7 square inches)
  • Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
vs
ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371

Case

Weight 1.13 kg (2.49 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Width 314.5 mm (12.38 inches) 305 mm (12.01 inches)
Height 221 mm (8.7 inches) 211 mm (8.31 inches)
Thickness 14.9 mm (0.59 inches) 13.9 mm (0.55 inches)
Area 695 cm2 (107.7 inches2) 644 cm2 (99.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% ~75.8%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 180° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 34.3 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:53 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position - Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 332 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units 640 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 80.3 dB -
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.35 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 5.5 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

