Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) vs Dell XPS 17 9700
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1380 grams less (around 3.04 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (107.7 vs 144.1 square inches)
- 22% sharper screen – 162 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9700
- Can run popular games at about 64-87% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
- Features a much bigger (~70%) battery – 97 against 57 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.13 kg (2.49 lbs)
|2.51 kg (5.53 lbs)
|Dimensions
|314.5 x 221 x 14.9 mm
12.38 x 8.7 x 0.59 inches
|375 x 248 x 20 mm
14.76 x 9.76 x 0.79 inches
|Area
|695 cm2 (107.7 inches2)
|930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.8%
|~90.1%
|Side bezels
|6.5 mm
|4.4 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|150°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|34.3 dB
|49 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|17 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|133 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000:1
|1686:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|90.4%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|94%
|Response time
|-
|41 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|1:53 hr
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|90 / 130 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|332 gramm
|447 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1295
1138
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4346
3998
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1316
1153
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|50 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1485 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|Realtek ALC711-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|80.3 dB
|82.2 dB
|Microphones
|4
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|4x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.3 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 5.5 cm
|15.0 x 8.9 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1