Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) vs HP ProBook 640 G8
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
- Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 94% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 57 against 45 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
- 45% sharper screen – 162 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP ProBook 640 G8
- Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.13 kg (2.49 lbs)
|1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
|Dimensions
|314.5 x 221 x 14.9 mm
12.38 x 8.7 x 0.59 inches
|322 x 214 x 19.9 mm
12.68 x 8.43 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|695 cm2 (107.7 inches2)
|689 cm2 (106.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.8%
|~78.4%
|Side bezels
|6.5 mm
|6.1 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|34.3 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|112 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|1:53 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|45 / 65 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|332 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1295
1220
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4346
2568
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
ProBook 640 G8 +3%
1354
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4933
2539
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|896
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|56
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x16 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|80.3 dB
|-
|Microphones
|4
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|-
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|-
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|11.5 x 5.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1