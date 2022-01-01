Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) or ProBook 640 G8 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) vs HP ProBook 640 G8

51 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14
VS
43 out of 100
HP ProBook 640 G8
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
HP ProBook 640 G8
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) and HP ProBook 640 G8 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 94% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 57 against 45 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
  • 45% sharper screen – 162 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP ProBook 640 G8
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
vs
ProBook 640 G8

Case

Weight 1.13 kg (2.49 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
Dimensions 314.5 x 221 x 14.9 mm
12.38 x 8.7 x 0.59 inches		 322 x 214 x 19.9 mm
12.68 x 8.43 x 0.78 inches
Area 695 cm2 (107.7 inches2) 689 cm2 (106.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% ~78.4%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 34.3 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 1:53 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 332 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
1.41 TFLOPS
ProBook 640 G8 +100%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x16 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 80.3 dB -
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 -
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes -
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 5.5 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

