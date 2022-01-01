You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 94% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 57 against 45 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits

45% sharper screen – 162 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the HP ProBook 640 G8 Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.13 kg (2.49 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) Dimensions 314.5 x 221 x 14.9 mm

12.38 x 8.7 x 0.59 inches 322 x 214 x 19.9 mm

12.68 x 8.43 x 0.78 inches Area 695 cm2 (107.7 inches2) 689 cm2 (106.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% ~78.4% Side bezels 6.5 mm 6.1 mm Colors Black Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 34.3 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) +60% 400 nits ProBook 640 G8 250 nits

Battery Capacity 57 Wh 45 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 1:53 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W Cable length - 1 meters Weigh of AC adapter 332 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX450 TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) 1.41 TFLOPS ProBook 640 G8 +100% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x16 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 80.3 dB - Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 - HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes - Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 11.5 x 5.5 cm - Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.