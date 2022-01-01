You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 - 3840 x 2160 (IPS) 3840 x 2160 (OLED) CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 790 grams less (around 1.74 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (107.7 vs 126.3 square inches) Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 15 Features a bigger (~28%) battery – 72.9 against 57 watt-hours

Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS

Around 24% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Display has support for touch input

74% sharper screen – 282 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.13 kg (2.49 lbs) 1.92 kg (4.23 lbs) Dimensions 314.5 x 221 x 14.9 mm

12.38 x 8.7 x 0.59 inches 359.9 x 226.4 x 19.9 mm

14.17 x 8.91 x 0.78 inches Area 695 cm2 (107.7 inches2) 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% ~82.4% Side bezels 6.5 mm 7.3 mm Colors Black Black, Blue Transformer No Yes Opening angle 180° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 34.3 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 3840 x 2160 (IPS) 3840 x 2160 (OLED) Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 282 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000:1 - sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) 400 nits Spectre x360 15 400 nits

Battery Capacity 57 Wh 72.9 Wh Full charging time 1:53 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 90 / 135 W Weigh of AC adapter 332 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 2.67 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 24 GPU performance ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) 1.41 TFLOPS Spectre x360 15 +20% 1.69 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 2666 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 4.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 80.3 dB - Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 5.5 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.