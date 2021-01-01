Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) or MateBook 14s – what's better?

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) or MateBook 14s

Display 2520 x 1680
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) and Huawei MateBook 14s important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14s
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 31% sharper screen – 213 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
vs
MateBook 14s

Case

Weight 1.13 kg (2.49 lbs) 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs)
Dimensions 314.5 x 221 x 14.9 mm
12.38 x 8.7 x 0.59 inches		 313.8 x 229.7 x 16.7 mm
12.35 x 9.04 x 0.66 inches
Area 695 cm2 (107.7 inches2) 721 cm2 (111.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% ~83.3%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black Gray, Green
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 145°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 34.3 dB 47 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14.2 inches
Type IPS LCD LTPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 213 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 3:2
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2520 x 1680 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1500:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:53 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 90 W
Cable length - 1.8 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 332 gramm 241 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units 640 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) -
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 80.3 dB 84.1 dB
Microphones 4 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 5.5 cm 12.0 x 7.4 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

