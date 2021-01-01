You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 2520 x 1680 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14s Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Display has support for touch input

31% sharper screen – 213 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.13 kg (2.49 lbs) 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs) Dimensions 314.5 x 221 x 14.9 mm

12.38 x 8.7 x 0.59 inches 313.8 x 229.7 x 16.7 mm

12.35 x 9.04 x 0.66 inches Area 695 cm2 (107.7 inches2) 721 cm2 (111.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% ~83.3% Side bezels 6.5 mm 6.8 mm Colors Black Gray, Green Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 145° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 34.3 dB 47 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 2520 x 1680 Size 14 inches 14.2 inches Type IPS LCD LTPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz PPI 162 ppi 213 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 3:2 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2520 x 1680 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1500:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) 400 nits MateBook 14s 400 nits

Battery Capacity 57 Wh 60 Wh Full charging time 1:53 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 90 W Cable length - 1.8 meters Weigh of AC adapter 332 gramm 241 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.73 Gbps Shading units 640 640 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) 1.41 TFLOPS MateBook 14s 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) - Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 4.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 80.3 dB 84.1 dB Microphones 4 4

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 5.5 cm 12.0 x 7.4 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

