Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) vs Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
- Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- 60% sharper screen – 259 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.13 kg (2.49 lbs)
|1.33 kg (2.93 lbs)
|Dimensions
|314.5 x 221 x 14.9 mm
12.38 x 8.7 x 0.59 inches
|304 x 217 x 14.6 mm
11.97 x 8.54 x 0.57 inches
|Area
|695 cm2 (107.7 inches2)
|660 cm2 (102.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.8%
|~87.2%
|Side bezels
|6.5 mm
|5.1 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray, Green
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|135°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|34.3 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|13.9 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|LTPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|259 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|3:2
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|3000 x 2000 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1000:1
|1500:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|74%
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:53 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|332 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4604
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1339
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5061
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|3.73 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|-
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Loudness
|80.3 dB
|-
|Microphones
|4
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|In the keyboard button
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|11.5 x 5.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
