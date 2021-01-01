Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) or MateBook X Pro 2022 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) vs Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022

Display 3120 x 2080
CPU Intel Core i7 1195G7
RAM 16GB
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) and Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
  • Around 19% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 63% sharper screen – 264 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
vs
MateBook X Pro 2022

Case

Weight 1.13 kg (2.49 lbs) 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs)
Dimensions 314.5 x 221 x 14.9 mm
12.38 x 8.7 x 0.59 inches		 310 x 221 x 15.5 mm
12.2 x 8.7 x 0.61 inches
Area 695 cm2 (107.7 inches2) 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% ~87.7%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 4.9 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 34.3 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 14.2 inches
Type IPS LCD LTPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 264 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 3:2
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3120 x 2080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte -
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:53 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 332 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.3-2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100-1400 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 640 768
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 80.3 dB -
Microphones 4 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 4x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 5.5 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

