Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) vs IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
From $1457
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
From $705
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 570 grams less (around 1.26 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 57 against 45 watt-hours
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (107.7 vs 128.8 square inches)
- 15% sharper screen – 162 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
- Around 42% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|1.13 kg (2.49 lbs)
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|Width
|314.5 mm (12.38 inches)
|356.7 mm (14.04 inches)
|Height
|221 mm (8.7 inches)
|233.1 mm (9.18 inches)
|Thickness
|14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|695 cm2 (107.7 inches2)
|831 cm2 (128.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.8%
|~80.7%
|Side bezels
|6.5 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|34.3 dB
|40.8 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000:1
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|56%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|38.7%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|37.4%
|Response time
|-
|34 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:53 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|-
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 / 95 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|332 gramm
|364 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1305
1104
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) +15%
4860
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1344
1176
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) +42%
7164
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1600 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|448
|DirectX support
|12
|12.1
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS
1.108 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|Realtek ALC3287
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|80.3 dB
|71.8 dB
|Microphones
|4
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|11.5 x 5.5 cm
|10.5 x 7.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
