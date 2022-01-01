Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) or IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14" AMD) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) vs IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14" AMD)

51 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14
VS
55 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14" AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) and IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14" AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14" AMD)
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • Around 51% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 17% sharper screen – 189 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
vs
IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14" AMD)

Case

Weight 1.13 kg (2.49 lbs) 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs)
Dimensions 314.5 x 221 x 14.9 mm
12.38 x 8.7 x 0.59 inches		 312.2 x 221 x 15.9-17.9 mm
12.29 x 8.7 x 0.63-0.7 inches
Area 695 cm2 (107.7 inches2) 690 cm2 (106.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% ~82.4%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 34.3 dB 45.5 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1412:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 74.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 72.2%
Response time - 40 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:53 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 332 gramm 376 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 80.3 dB 76.7 dB
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 5.5 cm 10.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
