Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) vs Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1370 grams less (around 3.02 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (107.7 vs 144 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
- Can run popular games at about 483-659% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 80 against 57 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
- 17% sharper screen – 189 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.13 kg (2.49 lbs)
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|Dimensions
|314.5 x 221 x 14.9 mm
12.38 x 8.7 x 0.59 inches
|356 x 261 x 20.1-23.5 mm
14.02 x 10.28 x 0.79-0.93 inches
|Area
|695 cm2 (107.7 inches2)
|929 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.8%
|~79.9%
|Side bezels
|6.5 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|34.3 dB
|50 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000:1
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|94%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|73%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|70.2%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Max. brightness
400 nits
500 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:53 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|65 W
|300 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|332 gramm
|870 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1455
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7503
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1484
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) +156%
12651
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|130 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|MUX
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1504 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1802 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|48
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS
Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) +879%
13.8 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|80.3 dB
|87 dB
|Microphones
|4
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|3x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|11.5 x 5.5 cm
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1