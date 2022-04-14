Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) or Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) – what's better?

51 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14
VS
69 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) and Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1370 grams less (around 3.02 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (107.7 vs 144 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
  • Can run popular games at about 483-659% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 80 against 57 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
  • 17% sharper screen – 189 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
vs
Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)

Case

Weight 1.13 kg (2.49 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 314.5 x 221 x 14.9 mm
12.38 x 8.7 x 0.59 inches		 356 x 261 x 20.1-23.5 mm
14.02 x 10.28 x 0.79-0.93 inches
Area 695 cm2 (107.7 inches2) 929 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% ~79.9%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 34.3 dB 50 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 100% 94%
Adobe RGB profile - 73%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 70.2%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:53 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No Yes
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 65 W 300 W
Weigh of AC adapter 332 gramm 870 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 130 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 80.3 dB 87 dB
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 5.5 cm 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
