Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) or Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) vs Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)

51 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14
VS
78 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) and Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1370 grams less (around 3.02 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (108 vs 146.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
  • Can run popular games at about 710-968% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 4.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Features a much bigger (~75%) battery – 99.9 against 57 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
  • 17% sharper screen – 189 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
vs
Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)

Case

Weight 1.13 kg (2.49 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 314.5 x 221.6 x 14.9 mm
12.38 x 8.72 x 0.59 inches		 358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm
14.1 x 10.37 x 0.76 inches
Area 697 cm2 (108 inches2) 944 cm2 (146.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.5% ~78.7%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 34.3 dB 54.2 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1243:1
sRGB color space 100% 98.2%
Adobe RGB profile - 70.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 69.3%
Response time - 9 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:53 hr 1:20 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 65 W 300 W
Weigh of AC adapter 332 gramm 846 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.8 GHz
Cores 4 16
Threads 8 24
L3 Cache 8 MB 25 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 150 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 256 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 5632
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 176
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 80
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 80.3 dB 83 dB
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 4x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 5.5 cm 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) or X1 Carbon Gen 10
2. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) or Microsoft Surface Pro 8
3. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) or Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6)
4. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) or T15 Gen 2
5. Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) or ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
6. Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) or 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
7. Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) or 5i 15" Gen 7
8. Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) or Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) and ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский