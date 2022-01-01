Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) or ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) vs L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel)

51 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14
VS
48 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel)
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) and L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 57 against 46 watt-hours
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Display has support for touch input
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
vs
ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.13 kg (2.49 lbs) 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs)
Dimensions 314.5 x 221 x 14.9 mm
12.38 x 8.7 x 0.59 inches		 311.5 x 219 x 17.6 mm
12.26 x 8.62 x 0.69 inches
Area 695 cm2 (107.7 inches2) 682 cm2 (105.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% ~71.5%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 8.6 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 180° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 34.3 dB 36.9 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.3%
Adobe RGB profile - 70.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.4%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:53 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 332 gramm 355 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Synaptic CX11880
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 80.3 dB 81.4 dB
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 5.5 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) or Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
2. ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) or ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
3. ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) or XPS 15 9500
4. ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) or ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel)
5. ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) or ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6)
6. ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel) or Surface Laptop 4 13.5
7. ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel) or ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel) and X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский