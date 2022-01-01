Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) or ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 (Intel) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) vs L15 Gen 2 (Intel)

51 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14
VS
41 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 (Intel)
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 (Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) and L15 Gen 2 (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 860 grams less (around 1.9 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 57 against 45 watt-hours
  • Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits
  • 62% sharper screen – 162 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (107.7 vs 142 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
vs
ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.13 kg (2.49 lbs) 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs)
Dimensions 314.5 x 221 x 14.9 mm
12.38 x 8.7 x 0.59 inches		 366.5 x 250 x 21 mm
14.43 x 9.84 x 0.83 inches
Area 695 cm2 (107.7 inches2) 916 cm2 (142 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% ~73.2%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 10.6 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 34.3 dB 37.8 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 400:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:53 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 332 gramm 374 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz -
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 2
L3 Cache 8 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 80.3 dB 71.2 dB
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 5.5 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) and Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
2. ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) and ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
3. ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) and XPS 15 9500
4. ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) and ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel)
5. ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) and ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6)
6. ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 (Intel) and MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
7. ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 (Intel) and ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 (Intel)
8. ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 (Intel) and ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 (Intel)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 (Intel) and X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский