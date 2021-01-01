Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) vs T15 Gen 2
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
From $1457
Lenovo ThinkPad T15 Gen 2
From $1307
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 620 grams less (around 1.37 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (107.7 vs 140.6 square inches)
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
- 15% sharper screen – 162 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T15 Gen 2
- Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.13 kg (2.49 lbs)
|1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
|Width
|314.5 mm (12.38 inches)
|365.8 mm (14.4 inches)
|Height
|221 mm (8.7 inches)
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|Thickness
|14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
|19.1 mm (0.75 inches)
|Area
|695 cm2 (107.7 inches2)
|907 cm2 (140.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.8%
|~74%
|Side bezels
|6.5 mm
|10.2 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|34.3 dB
|37.6 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000:1
|800:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|60.1%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|61.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|40.1%
|Response time
|-
|25 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:53 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|-
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|332 gramm
|363 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1261
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4157
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|896
|DirectX support
|12
|12
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS
ThinkPad T15 Gen 2 +100%
2.822 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|48 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|Realtek ALC3287
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|80.3 dB
|76.3 dB
|Microphones
|4
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.8 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 5.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
