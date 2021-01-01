Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) or Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) vs Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)

71 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16
VS
65 out of 100
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
From $3180
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
From $1200
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) and Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 690 grams less (around 1.52 lbs)
  • Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~53%) battery – 90 against 59 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 36-49% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
vs
Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)

Case

Weight 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Width 359.5 mm (14.15 inches) 363.4 mm (14.31 inches)
Height 253.8 mm (9.99 inches) 255 mm (10.04 inches)
Thickness 17.7 mm (0.7 inches) 22.9 mm (0.9 inches)
Area 912 cm2 (141.4 inches2) 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.4% ~72.4%
Side bezels 7.4 mm 9 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 24 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 100 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 735-1463 MHz 1267 MHz
GPU boost clock 1035-1695 MHz 1605 MHz
FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 2560 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 15 9500 vs Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
2. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) vs Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
3. Lenovo ThinkPad T15 Gen 2 vs Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
4. Lenovo ThinkPad P15s Gen 2 vs Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
5. Dell Alienware m15 R4 vs Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
6. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 vs Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
7. Acer Predator Triton 300 SE vs Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
8. MSI GE66 Raider vs Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
9. Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41) vs Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский