Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) or Predator Triton 500 SE – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) vs Acer Predator Triton 500 SE

70 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16
VS
75 out of 100
Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
From $3180
Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
From $1749
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU Intel Core i9 11900H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) and Acer Predator Triton 500 SE important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 630 grams less (around 1.39 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 38-52% higher FPS
  • Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Provides 213% higher max. screen brightness: 1250 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
vs
Predator Triton 500 SE

Case

Weight 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
Width 359.5 mm (14.15 inches) 358.1 mm (14.1 inches)
Height 253.8 mm (9.99 inches) 261.6 mm (10.3 inches)
Thickness 17.7 mm (0.7 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 912 cm2 (141.4 inches2) 937 cm2 (145.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.4% ~79.2%
Side bezels 7.4 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 3

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.1-2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 105 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 735-1463 MHz 1305 MHz
GPU boost clock 1035-1695 MHz 1642 MHz
FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 2560 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 -
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
2. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) and Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
3. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) and Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
4. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) and Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
5. Acer Predator Triton 500 SE and MSI GS66 Stealth
6. Acer Predator Triton 500 SE and Helios 300 (PH315-53)
7. Acer Predator Triton 500 SE and Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
8. Acer Predator Triton 500 SE and HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
9. Acer Predator Triton 500 SE and Dell Alienware m15 R6

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Predator Triton 500 SE and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский